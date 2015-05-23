John WattsBorn 27 December 1954
John Watts
John Watts Biography
John Watts is a British musician and multimedia artist. He was born into a family of singers on 27 December 1954 in Frimley, Surrey. Watts began his career as a mental health worker having studied clinical psychology before finding success as a musician with his band Fischer-Z. He currently lives and works in Brighton, UK.
John Watts Tracks
Marliese
Fischer-Z
Marliese
Marliese
Bethanl Green Song
John Watts
Bethanl Green Song
Bethanl Green Song
