EarthExperimental metal/rock group from U.S.A.. Formed 1990
Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60dd41cf-8f9d-46d8-bc19-dc7e5acb24c8
Earth Biography (Wikipedia)
Earth is an American musical group based in Olympia, Washington, formed in 1989 and led by the guitarist Dylan Carlson. Earth's music is nearly all instrumental, and can be divided into two distinct stages. Their early work is characterized by distortion, droning, minimalism, and lengthy, repetitive song structures. The band's later output reduces the distortion while incorporating elements of country, jazz rock, and folk. Earth is recognized as a pioneer of drone metal, with the band's Earth 2 being regarded as a milestone of the genre.
Earth Tracks
Introduction
Earth
Introduction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Introduction
Last played on
Crooked Axis For String Quartet
Earth
Crooked Axis For String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crooked Axis For String Quartet
Last played on
Engine Of Ruin
Earth
Engine Of Ruin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Engine Of Ruin
Last played on
Old Black
Earth
Old Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Black
Last played on
Miami Morning Coming Down
Earth
Miami Morning Coming Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miami Morning Coming Down
Last played on
Torn by the Fox of the Crescent Moon
Earth
Torn by the Fox of the Crescent Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torn by the Fox of the Crescent Moon
Last played on
Land Of Some Other Order
Earth
Land Of Some Other Order
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Land Of Some Other Order
Last played on
The Bees Made Honey in the Lion's Skull
Earth
The Bees Made Honey in the Lion's Skull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bees Made Honey in the Lion's Skull
Last played on
Boa
Earth
Boa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc1jf.jpglink
Boa
Last played on
Even Hell Has Its Heroes
Earth
Even Hell Has Its Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High
Earth
High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High
Last played on
Descent To The Zenith
Earth
Descent To The Zenith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Descent To The Zenith
Last played on
His Teeth Did Brightly Shine
Earth
His Teeth Did Brightly Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His Teeth Did Brightly Shine
Last played on
Sigil of Brass
Earth
Sigil of Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sigil of Brass
Last played on
Like Gold and Faceted
Earth
Like Gold and Faceted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like Gold and Faceted
Last played on
Ouroboros Has Broken
Earth
Ouroboros Has Broken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ouroboros Has Broken
Last played on
Divine and bright – Southern Lord
Earth
Divine and bright – Southern Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divine and bright – Southern Lord
Last played on
