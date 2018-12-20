Cyclobe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60d7f2fa-39a9-4ff8-bf80-6775c5fc087f
Cyclobe Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyclobe (1999–present) are a music duo formed by Stephen Thrower and Ossian Brown. They make hallucinatory electronic soundscapes by mixing sampled and heavily synthesized sounds with acoustic arrangements for a variety of instruments including hurdy-gurdy, border pipes, duduk and clarinet. Their approach draws upon diverse forms, including acousmatic, drone music, sound collage, folk and progressive rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cyclobe Tracks
Sort by
Telepath
Cyclobe
Telepath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Telepath
Last played on
We'll Witness The Resurrection Of Dead Butterflies (Three Moons)
Cyclobe
We'll Witness The Resurrection Of Dead Butterflies (Three Moons)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeper
Cyclobe
Sleeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeper
Last played on
Cyclobe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist