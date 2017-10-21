Terumasa HinoBorn 25 October 1942
Terumasa Hino
1942-10-25
Terumasa Hino Biography (Wikipedia)
Terumasa Hino (日野 皓正 Hino Terumasa, born October 25, 1942) is a Japanese jazz trumpeter. He is considered one of Japan's finest jazz musicians. His instruments include the trumpet, cornet, and flügelhorn.
Terumasa Hino Tracks
Samba De-La Cruz
Send Me Your Feelings
Mr Happiness
Merry Go Round
Send Me Your Feelings (From the album City Connection, 1979)
