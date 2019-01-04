Willie MitchellUS soul/R&B & funk producer, trumpeter & singer. Born 23 March 1928. Died 5 January 2010
Willie Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60d111b4-5541-4ac0-847c-4a81201695bc
Willie Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lawrence Mitchell (March 1, 1928 – January 5, 2010) was an American trumpeter, bandleader, soul, R&B, rock and roll, pop and funk record producer and arranger who ran Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. He was best known for his Hi Records label of the 1970s, which released albums by a large stable of popular Memphis soul artists, including Mitchell himself, Al Green, O. V. Wright, Syl Johnson, Ann Peebles and Quiet Elegance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willie Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Groovin'
Willie Mitchell
Groovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groovin'
Last played on
The Champion
Willie Mitchell
The Champion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Champion
Last played on
Grazin' In The Grass
Willie Mitchell
Grazin' In The Grass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grazin' In The Grass
Last played on
Soul Serenade
Willie Mitchell
Soul Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Serenade
Last played on
That Driving Beat
Willie Mitchell
That Driving Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Driving Beat
Last played on
San-Ho-Zay
Willie Mitchell
San-Ho-Zay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
San-Ho-Zay
Last played on
The Champion (Part 1)
Willie Mitchell
The Champion (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Champion (Part 1)
Last played on
Watermelon Man
Willie Mitchell
Watermelon Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watermelon Man
Last played on
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
Willie Mitchell
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
Last played on
Poppin'
Willie Mitchell
Poppin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poppin'
Last played on
The Champion Pt 1
Willie Mitchell
The Champion Pt 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Champion Pt 1
Last played on
The Champion Pt.2
Willie Mitchell
The Champion Pt.2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Champion Pt.2
Last played on
The Champion (Part One)
Willie Mitchell
The Champion (Part One)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ram-Bunk-Shus
Willie Mitchell
Ram-Bunk-Shus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ram-Bunk-Shus
Last played on
Willie Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist