The CarstairsFormed 1969. Disbanded 1973
The Carstairs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60ce06c5-1fc8-44fd-9082-73c61ae6ee49
The Carstairs Tracks
Sort by
It Really Hurts Me Girl
The Carstairs
It Really Hurts Me Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Really Hurts Me Girl
Last played on
He Who Picks A Rose
The Carstairs
He Who Picks A Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Who Picks A Rose
Last played on
It Really Hurts Me.
The Carstairs
It Really Hurts Me.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Really Hurts Me.
Last played on
Really Hurts Me Girl
Carstairs
Really Hurts Me Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Really Hurts Me Girl
Performer
Last played on
It Really Hurts Me Girl
Carstairs
It Really Hurts Me Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Really Hurts Me Girl
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Carstairs
The Carstairs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist