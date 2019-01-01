Troy StetinaBorn 16 November 1963
Troy Stetina
1963-11-16
Troy Stetina Biography (Wikipedia)
Troy Stetina (born November 16, 1963) is an American guitarist and music educator with more than forty rock and metal instructional methods to his credit, and total sales currently over 1 million units. He was the director of Rock Guitar Studies at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and writer for GuitarOne magazine, and now teaches independently.
