Zane Lowe
1973-08-07
Zane Lowe Biography
Alexander Zane Reid Lowe (born 7 August 1973) is a New Zealand-born radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter.
After an early career in music making, production and DJing in New Zealand, he moved to the UK in 1997, coming to prominence through presenting on XFM and MTV Europe, before hosting a new global music show on BBC Radio 1 from 2003–2015. He now hosts his own show on Apple's international radio station, Beats 1. Lowe has also developed a DJ career, with sets at various concerts and as a warm-up act for touring bands.
Lowe currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Kara and their two sons.
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2r5d4
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-10T01:48:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026g580.jpg
10
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
19:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/a8cxn3
Glasgow
2014-05-23T01:48:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt7fd.jpg
23
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Ibiza: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebp8q9/acts/afqbj5
San Rafael, Ibiza
2013-08-03T01:48:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dpkkt.jpg
3
Aug
2013
Ibiza: 2013
San Rafael, Ibiza
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a6bdgw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T01:48:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c2xtn.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
07:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/aqzg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T01:48:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c26gn.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
