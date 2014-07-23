Alexander Zane Reid Lowe (born 7 August 1973) is a New Zealand-born radio DJ, live DJ, record producer, and television presenter.

After an early career in music making, production and DJing in New Zealand, he moved to the UK in 1997, coming to prominence through presenting on XFM and MTV Europe, before hosting a new global music show on BBC Radio 1 from 2003–2015. He now hosts his own show on Apple's international radio station, Beats 1. Lowe has also developed a DJ career, with sets at various concerts and as a warm-up act for touring bands.

Lowe currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Kara and their two sons.