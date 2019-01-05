Brigitte YaghiBorn 18 November 1987
Brigitte Yaghi
1987-11-18
Brigitte Yaghi Biography (Wikipedia)
Brigitte Yaghi (Arabic: بريجيت ياغي; born 19 November 1987) is a Lebanese pop singer. She finished in fifth place in SuperStar, the Arabic version of American Idol or Pop Idol.
Brigitte Yaghi Tracks
Swag Se Swagat (Arabic Version)
Vishal Dadlani
Swag Se Swagat (Arabic Version)
Swag Se Swagat (Arabic Version)
