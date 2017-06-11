Red CallenderBorn 6 March 1916. Died 8 March 1992
Red Callender
1916-03-06
Red Callender Biography (Wikipedia)
George Sylvester "Red" Callender (March 6, 1916 – March 8, 1992) was an American string bass and tuba player. He is perhaps best known as a jazz musician, but worked with an array of pop, rock and vocal acts as a member of The Wrecking Crew, a group of first-call session musicians in Los Angeles.
Dedicated To The Blues
Red Callender
Dedicated To The Blues
My One And Only Love
Ben Webster
My One And Only Love
Deep Night
Art Tatum
Deep Night
Speak low
Red Callender
Speak low
Skyline
Red Callender
Skyline
Hot Blues
Erroll Garner, Charlie Parker, Red Callender, ‘Doc’ West & Charlie Parker
Hot Blues
Blue Lou
Irving Ashby
Blue Lou
Gone With The Wind
Ben Webster Art Tatum Quartet, Art Tatum and Ben Webster, Bill Douglass, Art Tatum, Ben Webster & Red Callender
Gone With The Wind
All The Things You Are
Ben Webster, Red Callender, Art Tatum, Art Tatum and Ben Webster & Bill Douglass
All The Things You Are
Deep Night
Art Tatum
Deep Night
