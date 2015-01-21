Remi KabakaBorn 1944
Remi Kabaka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60c32082-301f-47fe-83b9-c428760d6e7a
Remi Kabaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Remi Kabaka Sr. is an Afro-rock avant-garde drummer, who laid the initial drum patterns that created the Afro-rock sounds in bands such as Ginger Baker's Airforce, The Rolling Stones, Steve Winwood's Traffic, and Paul McCartney's Band on the Run. He continued to work with Winwood, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger throughout the 1970s. He also worked with John Martyn, Hugh Masekela, on Rhythm of the Saints by Paul Simon, and Short Cut Draw Blood by Jim Capaldi. He was also an important figure in the 1970s afro-jazz scene, composing the music to the film Black Goddess.
Kabaka's son, Remi Kabaka Jr., is a British drummer and the voice of Russel, from the virtual band Gorillaz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Remi Kabaka Tracks
Sort by
Brothers & Sisters
Remi Kabaka
Brothers & Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brothers & Sisters
Last played on
Black Goddess
Remi Kabaka
Black Goddess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Goddess
Last played on
Slave March
Remi Kabaka
Slave March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slave March
Last played on
Back to artist