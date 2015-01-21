Remi Kabaka Sr. is an Afro-rock avant-garde drummer, who laid the initial drum patterns that created the Afro-rock sounds in bands such as Ginger Baker's Airforce, The Rolling Stones, Steve Winwood's Traffic, and Paul McCartney's Band on the Run. He continued to work with Winwood, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger throughout the 1970s. He also worked with John Martyn, Hugh Masekela, on Rhythm of the Saints by Paul Simon, and Short Cut Draw Blood by Jim Capaldi. He was also an important figure in the 1970s afro-jazz scene, composing the music to the film Black Goddess.

Kabaka's son, Remi Kabaka Jr., is a British drummer and the voice of Russel, from the virtual band Gorillaz.