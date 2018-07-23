The DentistsFormed 1984. Disbanded 1995
The Dentists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60bf6c12-5c81-42c6-926e-976aa57c91b8
The Dentists Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dentists were an indie/pop band from the Medway towns (as part of the Medway scene) in England who were active from 1984 to 1995. The band's permanent members were Mick Murphy (lead vocals), Bob Collins (guitar) and Mark Matthews (bass). The band also had three different drummers: Ian Smith (1984–1986), Alun Jones (1986–1991) and Rob Grigg (1991–1995). All members participated in writing songs. Mark ('Jock') Reid was Mick Murphy's predecessor as lead singer for the band in 1983 when they were known as The Ancient Gallery.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dentists Tracks
Sort by
Strawberries Are Growing In My Garden And It's Wintertime
The Dentists
Strawberries Are Growing In My Garden And It's Wintertime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strawberries Are Growing In My Garden
The Dentists
Strawberries Are Growing In My Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything In The Garden
The Dentists
Everything In The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything In The Garden
Last played on
House The Size Of Mars
The Dentists
House The Size Of Mars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House The Size Of Mars
Last played on
She Dazzled Me with Basil
The Dentists
She Dazzled Me with Basil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Dazzled Me with Basil
Last played on
I Had an Excellent Dream
The Dentists
I Had an Excellent Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Had an Excellent Dream
Last played on
Snapdragon
The Dentists
Snapdragon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snapdragon
Last played on
I Can See Your House From Up Here
The Dentists
I Can See Your House From Up Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can See Your House From Up Here
Last played on
The Dentists Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist