Samuel RameyBass-baritone. Born 28 March 1942
Samuel Ramey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1942-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60bf649b-abb0-4588-b204-4d8cdbcbf6a2
Samuel Ramey Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Ramey (born March 28, 1942, Colby, Kansas) is an American operatic bass.
At the height of his career, he was greatly admired for his range and versatility, having possessed a sufficiently accomplished bel canto technique to enable him to sing the music of Handel, Mozart, Rossini, yet power enough to handle the more overtly dramatic roles written by Verdi and Puccini.
Samuel Ramey Tracks
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
Gioachino Rossini
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
Last played on
Mozart: Don Giovanni: Madamina, Il Catalogo E Questo
Samuel Ramey
Mozart: Don Giovanni: Madamina, Il Catalogo E Questo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A moi les plaisirs; Vin ou biere (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
A moi les plaisirs; Vin ou biere (Faust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
A moi les plaisirs; Vin ou biere (Faust)
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
Last played on
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Last played on
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Old American songs - set 1 for voice(s) and piano
Aaron Copland
Old American songs - set 1 for voice(s) and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Old American songs - set 1 for voice(s) and piano
Last played on
SUONI LA TROMBA (I PURITANI)
Vincenzo Bellini
SUONI LA TROMBA (I PURITANI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
SUONI LA TROMBA (I PURITANI)
Last played on
Il Vaggio a Reims: finale ... English anthem ('Dell-aurea puanta')
Gioachino Rossini
Il Vaggio a Reims: finale ... English anthem ('Dell-aurea puanta')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il Vaggio a Reims: finale ... English anthem ('Dell-aurea puanta')
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Marino Faliero - opera
Gaetano Donizetti
Marino Faliero - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Marino Faliero - opera
Last played on
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Last played on
He is there!
Samuel Ramey
He is there!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
He is there!
Last played on
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Jean-Marc Ivaldi, Helene Garetti, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Pinchas Steinberg, Jules Massenet, Frederica von Stade, Samuel Ramey, Dawn Upshaw & Chor der Bayerischen Staatsoper
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubin - comedie chantee in 3 acts Excerpt Act 1;
Performer
Last played on
Attila - dramma lirico in a prologue and 3 acts: Prologue (feat. Samuel Ramey)
Giuseppe Verdi
Attila - dramma lirico in a prologue and 3 acts: Prologue (feat. Samuel Ramey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rm.jpglink
Robert le diable - opera in 5 acts
Last played on
La Boheme - Mimi's death scene
Sir Antonio Pappano
La Boheme - Mimi's death scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqllt.jpglink
La Boheme - Mimi's death scene
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1985
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4qfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-19T01:59:26
19
Jul
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1985
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ephj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-06T01:59:26
6
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
