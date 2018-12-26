The Baltimore ConsortFormed 1980
The Baltimore Consort
1980
The Baltimore Consort Biography (Wikipedia)
The Baltimore Consort is a musical ensemble that performs a wide variety of early music, Renaissance music and music from later periods. They began in 1980 as a group specializing in music of the Elizabethan period, but soon expanded their repertoire to include Scottish music, broadside ballads, and Italian, French, and other European music of the 16th and 17th centuries. Their music bridges the genres of classical and folk music.
