Richard Edwards16th century English poet. Born 1523. Died 1566
Richard Edwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1523
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60bcb25b-5b92-4716-ae0f-d8de8edaba42
Richard Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Edwardes (also Edwards, 25 March 1525 – 31 October 1566) was an English poet, playwright, and composer; he was made a Gentleman of the Chapel Royal, and was master of the singing boys. He was known for his comedies and interludes. He was also rumoured to be an illegitimate son of Henry VIII.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Someone To Watch Over Me
George Gershwin
Someone To Watch Over Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Someone To Watch Over Me
Performer
Last played on
In going to my naked bed
Richard Edwards
In going to my naked bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In going to my naked bed
Last played on
In going to my naked bed for 4 voices
Richard Edwards
In going to my naked bed for 4 voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In going to my naked bed for 4 voices
Last played on
Richard Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist