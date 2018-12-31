Emmy the Great
1984
Emma-Lee Moss (born 4 November 1983), known by her stage name Emmy the Great, is an English singer-songwriter. She has released three studio albums, First Love, Virtue and Second Love.
Katie Puckrik interviews Emmy the Great
2016-12-10
Katie Puckrik chats to Emmy the Great about life in Hong Kong, and her love of grunge, books and Leonard Cohen…
Katie Puckrik interviews Emmy the Great
Lost In You
Lost In You
Home For The Holidays
Home For The Holidays
Christmas Day, I Wish I Was Surfing,
Christmas Day, I Wish I Was Surfing,
Everything Reminds Me Of You (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 11 Nov 2008)
Cassandra
Cassandra
Transmission
Transmission
Constantly (Chinese Version)
Constantly (Chinese Version)
First Love
First Love
Snowflakes
Tim Wheeler
Snowflakes
Snowflakes
Iris (6 Music Session, 5 Jun 2011)
Mahal Kita
Mahal Kita
Paper Forest (In The Afterglow Of Rapture)
Rapids
Rapids
Christmas in Prison
Christmas in Prison
Hyperlink
Hyperlink
Algorithm
Algorithm
Constantly (Mandarin version)
Constantly (Mandarin version)
Less Than Three
Less Than Three
Less Than Three (Latitude Festival 2016)
Hyperlink (Latitude Festival 2016)
Swimming Pool (feat. Tom Fleming)
Constantly
Constantly
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-29T01:35:17
29
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
