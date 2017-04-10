Claude HelfferPianiste français. Born 18 June 1922. Died 27 October 2004
Claude Helffer
1922-06-18
Claude Helffer Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Helffer (18 June 1922 – 27 October 2004) was a French pianist noted particularly for his advocacy of 20th-century music.
Claude Helffer Tracks
'Lento rubato' from Improvisations on Hungarian Peasant Songs
Béla Bartók
En blanc et noir for 2 pianos
Claude Helffer
Arabesques Nos. 1 and 2 (feat. Claude Helffer)
Claude Debussy
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-13T01:41:15
13
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-04T01:41:15
4
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
