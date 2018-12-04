HavenEnglish indie rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2005
Haven
1996
Haven Biography (Wikipedia)
Haven were an English indie rock band, formed in Cornwall in 1996. The band consisted of singer Gary Briggs, guitarist Nathan Wason, bassist Iwan Gronow and drummer Jack Mitchell. Originally called Blew, their new name was taken from a local holiday resort.
Haven Tracks
Say Something
Haven
Say Something
Say Something
Let It Live - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Let It Live - Glastonbury 2002
Let It Live - Glastonbury 2002
Still Tonight - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Still Tonight - Glastonbury 2002
Still Tonight - Glastonbury 2002
Say Something - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Say Something - Glastonbury 2002
Say Something - Glastonbury 2002
Out Of Reach - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Out Of Reach - Glastonbury 2002
Out Of Reach - Glastonbury 2002
Comes A Change - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Comes A Change - Glastonbury 2002
Comes A Change - Glastonbury 2002
Beautiful Thing - Glastonbury 2002
Haven
Beautiful Thing - Glastonbury 2002
Beautiful Thing - Glastonbury 2002
Til The End
Haven
Til The End
Til The End
Wouldn't Change A Thing
Haven
Wouldn't Change A Thing
Wouldn't Change A Thing
