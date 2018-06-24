Wayne Hector
Wayne Hector Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Hector is a British songwriter who is best known for his work with pop artists such as Nicki Minaj, One Direction, The Wanted and Olly Murs. He also wrote seven of Westlife's number one singles, including "World of Our Own" and "Flying Without Wings".
He is signed to BMG Chrysalis UK.
Flying Without Wings
Sunlight
