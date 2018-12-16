John Paesano is an Emmy-nominated composer, producer, conductor, and arranger for film, television, video games and records. John studied classical music with Professor Sally Dow Miller of Conservatoire de Paris, and continued his studies at Berklee College of Music focusing on composition. On his path to creating film scores of his own, he worked for the industry's most prestigious composers, including Jerry Goldsmith and John Williams. Some of Paesano's notable credits include Marvel's Daredevil, Defenders and Spider-Man PS4. He received a Best Score nomination for Spider-Man at the Game Awards, and won an Annie Award for Best Music for his work on DreamWorks' animated series Dragons: Riders of Berk, based on the Academy Award winning film How To Train Your Dragon. He also won a World Soundtrack Award for his score to the well-received young adult adaptation of The Maze Runner. He went on to complete the trilogy, creating equally impressive scores for The Scorch Trials and The Death Cure. His other credits include Universal Pictures' Almost Christmas and Sony Animation's The Star.