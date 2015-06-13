Gavin HarrisonPorcupine Tree / King Crimson. Born 1963
Gavin Harrison
1963
Gavin Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavin Harrison (born in 28 May 1963) is a British musician. He is best known for playing with the British progressive rock bands Porcupine Tree and King Crimson.
Gavin Harrison Tracks
What Happens Now?
Gavin Harrison
What Happens Now?
What Happens Now?
Last played on
Unsettled (feat. 05Ric)
Gavin Harrison
Unsettled (feat. 05Ric)
Unsettled (feat. 05Ric)
Last played on
