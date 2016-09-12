Константин Николаевич ИгумновBorn 1 May 1873. Died 24 March 1948
Константин Николаевич Игумнов
1873-05-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
Konstantin Nicolayevich Igumnov (Russian: Константи́н Никола́евич Игу́мнов; May 1 [O.S. April 19], 1873, Lebedyan, Tambov Governorate, – March 24, 1948) was a Russian pianist and the teacher of many Russian pianists.
Intermezzo in E flat minor (Op.118 No.6)
Johannes Brahms
