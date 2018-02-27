Demo Taped
Demo Taped
Demo Taped Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Alexander, professionally known as Demo Taped, is a singer-songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, known for his single "Game On."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chemical (Blue)
Pack Of Gum
Stay (feat. Amber Mark)
