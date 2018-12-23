Lale AndersenBorn 23 March 1905. Died 29 August 1972
Lale Andersen
1905-03-23
Lale Andersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Lale Andersen (23 March 1905 – 29 August 1972) was a German chanson singer-songwriter and actress born in Lehe (now part of Bremerhaven). She is best known for her interpretation of the song Lili Marleen in 1939, which by 1941 transcended the conflict to become World War II's biggest international hit. Popular with both the Axis and the Allies, Andersen's original recording spawned versions, by the end of the War, in most of the major languages of Europe, and by some of the most popular artists in their respective countries.
Lale Andersen Tracks
Blaue Nacht Am Hafen (Jealous Heart)
Lale Andersen
Blaue Nacht Am Hafen (Jealous Heart)
Blaue Nacht Am Hafen (Jealous Heart)
Last played on
Sing nightingale sing
Lale Andersen
Sing nightingale sing
Sing nightingale sing
Last played on
Lili Marlene
Norbert Schultze
Lili Marlene
Lili Marlene
Last played on
Lili Marlene
Lale Andersen
Lili Marlene
Lili Marlene
Last played on
