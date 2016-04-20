Julian JordanBorn 20 August 1995
Julian Jordan
1995-08-20
Julian Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Dobbenberg (born 20 August 1995), better known by his stage name Julian Jordan, is a Dutch DJ, record producer and musician from Apeldoorn. He is best known for the songs "Kangaroo" with Sander van Doorn and "BFAM" with Martin Garrix.
