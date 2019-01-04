Alter Bridge is an American rock band from Orlando, Florida. Formed in 2004, the group includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Myles Kennedy, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips. After their former band Creed became inactive in 2003, Tremonti and Phillips formed a new group with former bandmate Marshall and new vocalist Kennedy, most recently of The Mayfield Four. The group was formally unveiled in January 2004, months before Creed's official breakup in June.

After signing with Wind-up Records, Alter Bridge released its debut album One Day Remains in August 2004, much of which was written by Tremonti the previous year. The album reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and, despite the mixed reviews, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in November 2004. This was followed in October 2007 by the more positively reviewed Blackbird on Universal Republic Records, which marked the beginning of a long partnership between the band and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The album reached No. 13 in the U.S. and was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry. Creed reunited in 2009, while Kennedy fronted the solo touring band of guitarist Slash starting in 2010.