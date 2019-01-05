Christopher Lee Carlos Rios (November 10, 1971 – February 7, 2000), better known by his stage name Big Pun (short for Big Punisher), was an American rapper. Emerging from the underground hip hop scene in The Bronx borough of New York City in the early 1990s, he was the first Latino rapper to have an album certified platinum as a solo act.

He debuted as a guest rapper on Fat Joe's 1995 album Jealous One's Envy, then appeared on Flesh-N-Bone's solo album T.H.U.G.S. in 1996 and The Beatnuts' 1997 album Stone Crazy before signing with Loud Records as a solo artist. Pun's lyrics are notable for technical efficiency, having minimal pauses to take a breath, heavy use of alliteration as well as internal and multi-syllabic rhyming schemes.

About.com ranked him No. 25 on its list of the 50 Greatest MCs of All Time, while MTV2 ranked him No. 11 on its list of the "22 Greatest MCs". In 2012, The Source ranked him No. 19 on their list of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time.