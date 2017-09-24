Joachim Carlos MartiniBorn 4 May 1931. Died 29 November 2015
Joachim Carlos Martini
1931-05-04
Joachim Carlos Martini Biography (Wikipedia)
Joachim Carlos Martini (4 May 1931 – 29 November 2015) was a Chilean-born German conductor.
He founded the Junge Kantorei and the Frankfurt Baroque Orchestra, both of which are known for their performances of Handel's works. Under his direction 20 recordings have been published. He also founded an archive dealing with music under Nazism.
Joachim Carlos Martini Tracks
Deborah - Oratorio In 3 Acts
George Frideric Handel
Deborah - Oratorio In 3 Acts
Deborah - Oratorio In 3 Acts
Now sweetly smiling peace descends (from Deborah)
George Frideric Handel
Now sweetly smiling peace descends (from Deborah)
Now sweetly smiling peace descends (from Deborah)
Overture to the oratorio "Deborah"
Joachim Carlos Martini
Overture to the oratorio "Deborah"
Overture to the oratorio "Deborah"
