Mary ThomasBritish soprano. Born 2 August 1932. Died 17 April 1997
Mary Thomas
1932-08-02
Tenebrae Super Gesualdo Op.54b
Peter Maxwell Davies
Stabat Mater (1947) (i. Stabat mater dolorosa)
Lennox Berkeley, Mary Thomas, Barbara Elsy, Maureen Lehane, Nigel Rogers, Christopher Keyte, Michael Rippon, The Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orchestra & Norman Del Mar
The bells of Aberdovey
Trad.
Pierrot lunaire Op.21 for voice and ensemble
Arnold Schoenberg
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-07T02:07:14
7
Aug
1983
Proms 1977: Prom 05
Round House, The
1977-07-25T02:07:14
25
Jul
1977
Proms 1976: Prom 51
Round House, The
1976-09-06T02:07:14
6
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 10
Round House, The
1976-07-26T02:07:14
26
Jul
1976
Proms 1975: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-03T02:07:14
3
Aug
1975
