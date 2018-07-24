Courtney LewisConductor. Born 29 May 1984
Courtney Lewis (born May 29, 1984) is a British conductor. He is the Music Director of the Jacksonville Symphony and the Assistant Conductor of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. He co-founded the Boston chamber orchestra Discovery Ensemble in 2008 and served as associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra from 2009 to 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nocturne No. 2 in C minor (H.25)
John Field
Tapiola - tone poem Op.112
Jean Sibelius
Taras Bulba - rhapsody for orchestra
Leos Janáček
Ma vlast [My country] - cycle of symphonic poems i Vltava [Moldau]
Bedrich Smetana
Carnival overture Op.92
Antonín Dvořák
