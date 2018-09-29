Larry ClintonBorn 17 August 1909. Died 2 May 1985
Larry Clinton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/609a9615-b7d6-482a-8243-fb60946b122f
Larry Clinton Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Clinton (August 17, 1909 – May 2, 1985) was an American musician, best known as a trumpeter who became a prominent American bandleader and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Clinton Tracks
Sort by
She's Wanted
Larry Clinton
She's Wanted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's Wanted
Last played on
My Reverie
Larry Clinton
My Reverie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Reverie
Last played on
Deep Purple
Larry Clinton
Deep Purple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Purple
Last played on
In a Persian Market
Larry Clinton
In a Persian Market
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In a Persian Market
Last played on
I Double Dare You
Larry Clinton
I Double Dare You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Double Dare You
Last played on
Shes Wanted In Three States
Larry Clinton
Shes Wanted In Three States
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stormy Weather
The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra
Stormy Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5lj.jpglink
Stormy Weather
Last played on
Larry Clinton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist