PuhdysFormed 19 November 1969. Disbanded 2016
Puhdys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60955940-d401-4f4a-8a9b-43c870454aac
Puhdys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Puhdys were a veteran German rock band, formed in Oranienburg (Brandenburg), GDR, in 1969, although by then they had been performing together—with various lineups—as the Puhdys since 1965. Although they are especially popular in their native eastern Germany, the Puhdys enjoyed significant success outside the GDR, and were one of the first East German bands allowed to tour West Germany. They are one of the most successful German-language rock groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Puhdys Tracks
Sort by
Vorn Ist Das Licht
Puhdys
Vorn Ist Das Licht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puhdys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist