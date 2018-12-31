The Record Company is a Grammy nominated American rock band from Los Angeles, California. The members are Chris Vos (guitar, lead vocals), Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals), and Marc Cazorla (drums, backing vocals). Their music is influenced by blues musicians like John Lee Hooker, early punk bands like The Stooges, and rock bands like The Rolling Stones. Their sound incorporates slide guitar, distorted bass, a Ludwig drum kit and the vocals of Chris Vos, who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm.

The trio started in late 2011, hanging up old microphones and recording live in the bass player's living room in Los Feliz, California. The Record Company have since played concert halls across North America, opening for acts as diverse as John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Buddy Guy, Grace Potter, and Trombone Shorty. The band toured Europe supporting Blackberry Smoke in late 2015.