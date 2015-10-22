Marius van AltenaBorn 10 October 1938
Marius van Altena
1938-10-10
Marius van Altena Biography (Wikipedia)
Marius van Altena, born Marius Hendrikus Schweppe (10 October 1938) is a Dutch tenor. He was one of the pioneers of historically informed performance of Baroque and Renaissance music. He has also sung Baroque opera, worked as conductor and as an academic teacher.
Marius van Altena Tracks
Cinto m'avea tra belle e nude à 6
Andrea Gabrieli
Last played on
Bacciami vita mia à 6
Giovanni de Macque
Last played on
Cantata No 40, 'Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1977: Prom 04
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1977-07-25T01:21:24
25
Jul
1977
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
