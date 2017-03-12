Master Musicians of JajoukaLed by Bachir Attar. Formed 1950
Master Musicians of Jajouka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6090a491-7af6-47fe-b083-18727224851f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Master Musicians of Joujouka are Jbala Sufi trance musicians most famous for their connections with the Beat Generation and the Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones These musicians hail from the village of Jajouka or Zahjouka near Ksar-el-Kebir in the Ahl Srif mountain range of the southern Rif Mountains in northern Morocco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Leaving Makes You Sad, Your Eyes Make Me Want to Drink Tea
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Leaving Makes You Sad, Your Eyes Make Me Want to Drink Tea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Sunrise
Robert Palmer, Ornette Coleman, Ornette Coleman, Master Musicians of Jajouka & Master Musicians of Jajouka
Midnight Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Sunrise
Performer
Last played on
Take Me With You My Darling, Take Me With You (Dinimaak A Habibi Dinimaak)
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Take Me With You My Darling, Take Me With You (Dinimaak A Habibi Dinimaak)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy9.jpglink
Jnuin (feat. Bachir Attar & Ornette Coleman)
Last played on
Djebala Hills
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Djebala Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Djebala Hills
Sufi Hadra
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Sufi Hadra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sufi Hadra
Hand Of Fatima
Master Musicians of Jajouka
Hand Of Fatima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Of Fatima
You Can Fine The Feeling
Master Musicians of Jajouka
You Can Fine The Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Fine The Feeling
Last played on
The Magic Of Peace
Master Musicians of Jajouka
The Magic Of Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magic Of Peace
Last played on
el Medahey
Master Musicians of Jajouka
el Medahey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
el Medahey
Last played on
Playlists featuring Master Musicians of Jajouka
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist