Arne Nordheim
Born 20 June 1931. Died 5 June 2010
Arne Nordheim
1931-06-20
Arne Nordheim Biography (Wikipedia)
Arne Nordheim (20 June 1931 – 5 June 2010) was a Norwegian composer. Nordheim received numerous awards for his compositions, and from 1982 lived in the Norwegian government's honorary residence, Grotten, next to the Royal Palace in Oslo. He was elected an honorary member of the International Society for Contemporary Music in 1997. On 18 August 2006, Arne Nordheim received a doctor honoris causa degree at the Norwegian Academy of Music. He died at the age of 78 and was given a state funeral.
Hjemkomsten
Arne Nordheim
Hjemkomsten
Hjemkomsten
Response IV
Bit20 & Arne Nordheim
Response IV
Response IV
Dinosauros for accordion and tape (extract)
Arne Nordheim
Dinosauros for accordion and tape (extract)
Dinosauros for accordion and tape (extract)
Response 1 For Two Percussion Groups And Magnetic Tape (Extract)
Arne Nordheim
Response 1 For Two Percussion Groups And Magnetic Tape (Extract)
Response 1 For Two Percussion Groups And Magnetic Tape (Extract)
Partita for Paul – for violin with electronic delay – 7 Indivualisierte Höhenmessung der L
Arne Nordheim
Partita for Paul – for violin with electronic delay – 7 Indivualisierte Höhenmessung der L
Solitaire
Arne Nordheim
Solitaire
Solitaire
Converte nos Domine from Tres Lamentationes
Arne Nordheim
Converte nos Domine from Tres Lamentationes
Converte nos Domine from Tres Lamentationes
Quasi Fantasia from Partita for Carillon
Arne Nordheim
Quasi Fantasia from Partita for Carillon
Quasi Fantasia from Partita for Carillon
Arne Nordheim Links
