Spiritual BeggarsFormed 1993
Spiritual Beggars
1993
Spiritual Beggars Biography
Spiritual Beggars is a stoner metal band from Halmstad, Sweden, formed by Michael Amott, who is known from Arch Enemy, Carcass and Carnage. The band is heavily influenced by 1970s hard rock and incorporates elements of psychedelia into its music.
Sad Queen Boogie
Cosmic Romance
