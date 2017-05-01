Dune Rats are an Australian rock band from Brisbane, Queensland, originally formed by Danny Beausa and BC Michaels as a duet with Beausa on guitar/vocals and Michaels on drums. The band later became a three-piece with Brett Jansch of Bleeding Knees Club joining as bassist. Brad Heald originally from The Vines also made appearances on bass in 2012.

In June 2014 the band released their self-titled debut album through their label Ratbag Records. They supported the release with a global and national tour. The following year they announced that they were officially launching Ratbag Records as a record label that would take on other performers.

On 11 February 2017, their second album The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart.