Lucio DallaBorn 4 March 1943. Died 1 March 2012
Lucio Dalla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60889737-6f73-415e-ba20-5040498512b4
Lucio Dalla Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucio Dalla, OMRI (4 March 1943 – 1 March 2012) was an Italian singer-songwriter, musician and actor. He also played clarinet and keyboards.
Dalla was the composer of "Caruso" (1986), a song dedicated to Italian opera tenor Enrico Caruso, and "L'anno che verrà" (1979).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucio Dalla Tracks
Sort by
Cosa Sera
Lucio Dalla
Cosa Sera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosa Sera
Last played on
Caruso
Lucio Dalla
Caruso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkhc.jpglink
Caruso
Last played on
Caruso
Lucio Dalla
Caruso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caruso
Last played on
Lucio Dalla Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist