Benny BellBorn 21 March 1906. Died 6 July 1999
Benny Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Bell (born Benjamin Samberg or Benjamin Zamberg, March 21, 1906 – July 6, 1999) was an American singer-songwriter who reached popularity in the 1940s, with a comeback in the 1970s. He is particularly remembered for his risqué but cheerfully optimistic songs.
Jack of All Trades
Jack of All Trades
Jack of All Trades
