DareUK rock band. Formed 1986
Dare
1986
Dare Biography (Wikipedia)
Dare are a rock band from Oldham, England, fronted by Thin Lizzy keyboard player Darren Wharton. They formed in 1985 and have released ten albums to date, nine studio and one live. An eleventh album will be released in 2019.
Dare Tracks
Under The Sun
Dare
Under The Sun
Under The Sun
Last played on
Abandon
Dare
Abandon
Abandon
Last played on
King of Spades
Dare
King of Spades
King of Spades
Last played on
On My Own
Dare
On My Own
On My Own
Last played on
Don't Let Go
Dare
Don't Let Go
Don't Let Go
Last played on
We Don't Need a Reason
Dare
We Don't Need a Reason
We Don't Need a Reason
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Dare, Dr. Feelgood, FM, Jack Broadbent, Nine Below Zero, Kim Wilson, Martin Harley, The Stumble, Animals and Friends, Storm Warning, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Mike Ross, rhino's revenge, John Verity Band, STAN the BAND, Sugar Rayford and Lee Ainley's Blues Storm
Butlin's - Skegness, Hull, UK
25
Jan
2019
Dare, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Man, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
8
Feb
2019
Dare, FM
Preston Guild Hall, Preston, UK
1
Mar
2019
Dare, FM
Sub89, Reading, UK
2
Mar
2019
Dare, FM
The Assembly, Coventry, UK
