Billy CottonBritish drummer & band leader. Born 6 May 1899. Died 25 March 1969
Billy Cotton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/608475a1-1a17-4be2-acb4-a87501e7881a
Billy Cotton Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward "Billy" Cotton (6 May 1899 – 25 March 1969) was an English band leader and entertainer, one of the few whose orchestras survived the British dance band era. Cotton is now mainly remembered as a 1950s and 1960s radio and television personality, but his musical career had begun in the 1920s. In his younger years Billy Cotton was also an amateur footballer (soccer player) for Brentford (and later, for the then Athenian league club Wimbledon), an accomplished racing driver and the owner of a Gipsy Moth, which he piloted himself. His autobiography, I Did It My Way, was published in 1970, a year after his death.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Cotton Tracks
Sort by
Maybe Its Because Im a Londoner
Billy Cotton
Maybe Its Because Im a Londoner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe Its Because Im a Londoner
Last played on
The Night The Floor Fell In
Billy Cotton
The Night The Floor Fell In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night The Floor Fell In
Last played on
Robin Hood
Billy Cotton
Robin Hood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin Hood
Last played on
The French Can-Can Polka
Billy Cotton
The French Can-Can Polka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The French Can-Can Polka
Last played on
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
Billy Cotton
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
Last played on
Friends and Neighbours
Billy Cotton
Friends and Neighbours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends and Neighbours
Last played on
Lovely Bunch of Coconuts
Billy Cotton
Lovely Bunch of Coconuts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovely Bunch of Coconuts
Last played on
Oh Mother, Mother (Please Speak To Willie)
Billy Cotton
Oh Mother, Mother (Please Speak To Willie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Mother, Mother (Please Speak To Willie)
Last played on
The Red Red Robin
Billy Cotton
The Red Red Robin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Red Red Robin
Performer
Last played on
Oh Mother, Mother
Billy Cotton
Oh Mother, Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Mother, Mother
Last played on
ADOLF
Alan Breeze
ADOLF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bk978.jpglink
ADOLF
The Petite Waltz
Billy Cotton
The Petite Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Petite Waltz
Last played on
Forty Fahsend Fevvers On A Frush
Billy Cotton
Forty Fahsend Fevvers On A Frush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forty Fahsend Fevvers On A Frush
Last played on
Have You Made The Day Worthwhile
Billy Cotton
Have You Made The Day Worthwhile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have You Made The Day Worthwhile
Last played on
When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along)
Billy Cotton
When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Tiger Rag
Billy Cotton
The New Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Tiger Rag
Last played on
Smile Darn You Smile
Billy Cotton
Smile Darn You Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile Darn You Smile
Last played on
The fleet's in port again
Billy Cotton
The fleet's in port again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The fleet's in port again
Last played on
We Must All Stick Together
Billy Cotton
We Must All Stick Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Must All Stick Together
Last played on
What A Referee
Billy Cotton
What A Referee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Referee
Last played on
The Dam Busters
Billy Cotton
The Dam Busters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dam Busters
Last played on
I Like Bananas
Billy Cotton
I Like Bananas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like Bananas
Last played on
Bob's Your Uncle, Fancy's Your Aunt
Billy Cotton
Bob's Your Uncle, Fancy's Your Aunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bob's Your Uncle, Fancy's Your Aunt
Last played on
The Marrow Song
Billy Cotton
The Marrow Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Marrow Song
Last played on
The Marrow Song (Oh What A Beauty)
Billy Cotton
The Marrow Song (Oh What A Beauty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Marrow Song (Oh What A Beauty)
Last played on
I Wanna Say Hello
Billy Cotton
I Wanna Say Hello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Say Hello
Last played on
Pot Luck
Billy Cotton
Pot Luck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pot Luck
Lulu Had A Baby
Billy Cotton
Lulu Had A Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lulu Had A Baby
Aurora
Billy Cotton
Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aurora
Roll Me Over
Billy Cotton
Roll Me Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll Me Over
Bring Your Smile Along
Billy Cotton
Bring Your Smile Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Your Smile Along
Lizzie Borden
Billy Cotton
Lizzie Borden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lizzie Borden
Good Companion
Billy Cotton
Good Companion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Companion
Big 'Ead
Billy Cotton
Big 'Ead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big 'Ead
Last played on
Somebody Stole My Gal
Billy Cotton
Somebody Stole My Gal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Stole My Gal
Last played on
Billy Cotton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist