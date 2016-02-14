Passport is a German jazz ensemble led by saxophonist Klaus Doldinger. Passport was formed in 1971 as a jazz fusion group, similar to Weather Report. The ensemble's first recording was issued in 1971. The band's membership has had numerous changes over the years. The lineup that brought them to European and international prominence in the mid 1970s consisted of Doldinger, drummer Curt Cress, guitarist/bassist Wolfgang Schmid and keyboardist Kristian Schultze. The group has recorded for Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Records, among others.