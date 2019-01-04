All About EveFormed 1984. Disbanded 2004
All About Eve
1984
All About Eve Biography (Wikipedia)
All About Eve were an English rock band. The initial creative core consisted of Coventry-born Julianne Regan (vocals), Huddersfield-born Tim Bricheno (guitar) and Andy Cousin (bass guitar), with other members changing over the years. Their highest-charting UK single was "Martha's Harbour" (1988). The band was active from 1984 to 1993, then 1999 to 2004, achieving four UK Top-50 albums. The band had been recognised for their "unique, folk-rock-influenced take" on the gothic rock style, and Regan has been described as "certainly one of the more talented singers" of the scene in the late 1980s.
All About Eve Tracks
December
All About Eve
Martha's Harbour
All About Eve
Tuesday Child
All About Eve
Gold And Silver
All About Eve
Flowers In Our Hair
All About Eve
In The Meadow (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1987)
All About Eve
All About Eve
Every Angel - Town And Country Club, Kentish Town 1991
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
All About Eve
Wild Hearted Woman
All About Eve
Every Angel (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1987)
All About Eve
Wild Hearted Woman (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1987)
All About Eve
The Garden Of Jane Delauney
All About Eve
Shelter From The Rain
All About Eve
Playlists featuring All About Eve
