Kid Koala Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric San (born December 5, 1974), who records under the name Kid Koala, is a Canadian DJ, turntablist, musician and an author of graphic novels. He is signed to the British record label Ninja Tune, is a member of alternative hip hop supergroup Deltron 3030, and The Slew with Dynamite D and former members of the Australian rock band Wolfmother, bassist and keyboardist Chris Ross and drummer Myles Heskett. He has also made appearances with many other artists from Amon Tobin to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and has made contributions to Lovage, Peeping Tom, Gorillaz and numerous other projects.
Kid Koala Tracks
Flu Season
Skanky Panky
Skanky Panky
10 Bit Blues
2 Bit Blues
2 Bit Blues
More Dance Music
More Dance Music
Fallaway
Fallaway
25 Bit Blues (Bonus Track)
25 Bit Blues (Bonus Track)
Nightfall Pale Blue (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Nightfall Pale Blue (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Adrift
Adrift
Fallaway (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Fallaway (feat. Emilíana Torrini)
Collapser
Collapser
Transmission 1
Transmission 1
Track 16
Track 16
The Observable Universe
The Observable Universe
5 Bit Blues
5 Bit Blues
Slew Test 2
Slew Test 2
Moon River
Moon River
Radio Nufonia
Radio Nufonia
Bar Hopper 1
Bar Hopper 1
Denouement
Denouement
