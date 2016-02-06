Juliette L. Lewis (born June 21, 1973) is an American actress and singer. She is known for her portrayals of offbeat characters, often in films with dark themes. She began her career with small roles in film and on television during the late 1980s. In 1991, she received acclaim for her performance in Cape Fear, which earned Lewis nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

She has since appeared in films such as Husbands and Wives (1992), Kalifornia; What's Eating Gilbert Grape (both 1993), Natural Born Killers (1994), The Basketball Diaries; Strange Days (both 1995), From Dusk till Dawn; The Evening Star (both 1996), The Other Sister (1999), The Way of the Gun (2000), Old School (2003), Starsky & Hutch (2004), Whip It (2009), Conviction (2010), and August: Osage County (2013).

Lewis received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the HBO film Hysterical Blindness (2002). Subsequent television work has included series' such as The Firm (2012), Wayward Pines (2015), and Secrets and Lies (2015–16).