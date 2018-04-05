Fatal MicrobesFormed 1978. Disbanded 1979
Fatal Microbes
1978
Fatal Microbes were an English punk rock band formed in 1978. The main line-up of the band consisted of Honey Bane on vocals, Gem Stone on drums, Pete Fender on guitar, and Scotty Barker on bass.
The band's name is regarded as a reference to the theme of disgust and toxicity, explored and embraced by many punk rock acts in the late 1970s and early 1980.
Violence Grows
Beautiful Pictures
