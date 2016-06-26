Half-handed Cloud is a band from Berkeley, California. It was started as a one-man band by John Ringhofer, who created the band name based on an occurrence in the Old Testament. Half-handed Cloud is under Asthmatic Kitty Records. His previous band was Wookieback with Matthew Vollmer and Brandon Buckner. Ringhofer, a vegetarian, lives rent free in return for his custodial services at a church in Berkeley, CA. John Ringhofer has collaborated with Sufjan Stevens on his What's The Remedy? 7-inch, among other works such as Thy Is A Word And Feet Need Lamps. Daniel Smith of Danielson and Sounds Familyre is credited for helping to establish Half-handed Cloud's early days, and has been a frequent collaborator with John Ringhofer.