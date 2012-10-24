SambassadeurFormed 2003
Sambassadeur
2003
Sambassadeur Biography (Wikipedia)
Sambassadeur are a Swedish pop band formed in 2003 in Gothenburg. They are named after the Serge Gainsbourg song "Les Sambassadeurs." The band are signed to the Labrador label, and to date, they have released three studio albums and a handful of EPs and singles. Their third album, European, was released in February 2010.
Sambassadeur Tracks
Memories
Ice and Snow
Between The Lines
Days
Days (Pick and Mix Contender)
If Rain
That Town
