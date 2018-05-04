David HaslamConductor
David Haslam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/606d4f82-100c-430e-a330-5297759d4d9c
David Haslam Biography (Wikipedia)
David Haslam is Artistic Director and Conductor of the English Philharmonic Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Haslam Tracks
Sort by
O' Aa Hae Seen the Roses Blaa
Trad. Northumbrian, David Haslam, Sir Thomas Allen, Royal Northern Sinfonia & David Haslam
O' Aa Hae Seen the Roses Blaa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvw1h.jpglink
O' Aa Hae Seen the Roses Blaa
Composer
Last played on
Ca' Hawkie Through the Watter
Trad. Northumbrian, David Haslam, Sir Thomas Allen, Sinfonia Chorus, Royal Northern Sinfonia & David Haslam
Ca' Hawkie Through the Watter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvw1h.jpglink
Ca' Hawkie Through the Watter
Composer
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.5 in C major, 'L'Incendie par l'Orage' (1st movement)
John Field
Piano Concerto No.5 in C major, 'L'Incendie par l'Orage' (1st movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc30p.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.5 in C major, 'L'Incendie par l'Orage' (1st movement)
Last played on
Dance ti thy daddy
David Haslam
Dance ti thy daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance ti thy daddy
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4j6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-28T01:40:15
28
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erp6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-22T01:40:15
22
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist